In Pic: Hrithik Roshan In 'Wonderland' With Sussanne Khan, Hrehaan And Hridhaan

Hrithik Roshan checked into his "wonderland" with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan. The actor recently visited a theatre in Mumbai to watch Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 along with his family members. The actor and his family can be seen wearing masks in the picture. Hrithik wrote in his caption: "Home is where the heart is. My wonderland. Cinemas are back and so am I! Now watching Wonder Woman 1984 in my other super hero mask. Good job INOX Movies and Rajendar for empowering us with a safe movie watching experience." Earlier, stars like Aamir Khan and his daughter Ira Khan, actress Kiara Advani were spotted at film theatres in Mumbai.

In his post, Hrithik described his experience as too much "fun." He added, "This was so much fun! Nothing and I mean nothing comes close to the real experience of watching a movie on the big screen. The sound, the projection, the safety precautions taken by the cinema was all outstanding! Well done to the INOX team."

See Hrithik Roshan's post:

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne moved in with Hrithik so that the kids could be with both parents during the lockdown. They frequently shared posts from their fam-jam sessions together.

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the 2019 blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The actor has not announced his upcoming project as of now. He also starred in the film Super 30, last year.