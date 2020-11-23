Sussanne Khan Is An 'Island Girl' In This Stunning Pic

Sussanne Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: suzkr)

Sussanne Khan is an "island girl" and her latest entry on Instagram proves it. On Monday, Sussanne posted a stunning picture of herself having the time of her life in a boat. She can be seen wearing a black top and clicking a selfie in the photo. The sea and sky in the background made the photo postcard-worthy. Sharing the picture, Sussanne Khan wrote: "Once upon a boat #islandgirlforlife." Her post got a whole lot of love from her fans on Instagram. "Beautiful," commented one of the users while another fan wrote: "You always look gorgeous" in the comments section.

Going by Sussanne Khan's recent posts, it appears that she was chilling with her friends at a beach destination. A couple of days ago, she posted a picture of herself with her group and wrote: "La Isla Bonita... island love. #Happygirlshavethemostfun."

Before that, she posted a set of pictures, featuring a stunning selfie, and wrote: "Off the grid and into the Self...#courageandclarity #giveitarest #ithinkifoundheaven."

Sussanne Khan recently celebrated her 42nd birthday. On her special day, she posted a picture of herself wearing a mustard dress from the shelves of her own brand The Label Lifeand wrote: "Thank you dear life for giving me the best of chances, the best of grace, the best of guidance and most importantly the best of humans that surround me with their love."

Sussanne Khan married actor Hrithik Roshan in 2000. However, the couple divorced in 2014. They are parents to two sons named Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Earlier, when India went into lockdown, Sussanne Khan moved in with Hrithik on a temporary basis so they could co-parent Hridhaan and Hrehaan together during the lockdown.