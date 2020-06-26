Once Upon A Time, Sussanne Khan Could Enjoy Summer Like This

Sussanne Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: suzkr)

Sussanne Khan is definitely missing the beach and her latest post on Instagram clearly reflects it. Making the best use of throwback game, Sussanne, on Friday, shared a stunning picture from her vacation diaries that shows how much she wants to spend her summer on the beach. In the picture, which is from Sussanne Khan's Tahiti vacation, she can be seen clicking a selfie while sunbathing on the beach. The scenic beauty in the backdrop made the picture more mesmerising. Sharing the throwback, Sussanne wrote: "Once upon a time, when summer felt like this... #flashbackjune #boraboratan." Take a look at her post here:

In one of her previous posts, Sussanne shared a video collage to wish ex-husband Hrithik Roshan on behalf of their sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan - on Father's Day. "When God knew he couldn't be everywhere he made 'A Dad'. Happy daddy's day, Rye. You are simply the best dad ever," she wrote in the caption of her post. Check it out:

Sussanne Khan also shared a special message for her father, actor Sanjay Khan. "And remember, beauty is what beauty does... just a little something that our darling Pa told us every day of our lives. Happy Father's Day to my incredible brave Papa," she wrote. Take a look:

Earlier, when India went into lockdown, Sussanne Khan moved in with Hrithik Roshan on a temporary basis so they could co-parent Hridhaan and Hrehaan together during the lockdown. The Jodha Akbar actor and Sussanne Khan divorced in the year 2013.