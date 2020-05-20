Sussanne Khan, Sharing Hrithik Roshan's Home In Lockdown, Is 'Getting Used To New Normal'

Highlights
- Sussanne shared a selfie from her new workspace
- Sussanne moved in with Hrithik earlier in March
- Sussanne has a gorgeous view of the Juhu beach from her desk
Sussanne Khan, who moved into ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Juhu bungalow earlier in March, shared a glimpse of work life at her new work station. Sussanne has a gorgeous view of the Juhu beach from her make-shift desk on the balcony of her bedroom, which is often the subject of her Instagram musings. On Wednesday, Sussanne felt like an appreciation post for the way her life has panned out since she started living at Hrithik's house and set up her work-station there. Describing it as the "new normal", she wrote: "Getting used to the new normal. Typical Wednesday afternoon on my outdoor desk, watching pigeons on the sand while I draw, as the robust sparkling ocean waves become my background score. Mighty grateful for being fortunate enough to have all of this."
Take a look at Sussanne's post here. Swipe for the view she's talking about.
Getting used to the new normal.. typical Wednesday afternoon on my outdoor desk, watching pigeons on the sand while I draw, as the robust sparkling ocean waves become my background score. Mighty grateful for being fortunate enough to have all of this #outdoordesk #gratefulheart #makethesunyourfriend #persistandperservere #tranquility #bffsgorgeoushome #summeroflockdown2020
Sussanne's sunlit balcony often makes her take a break and enjoy the simple pleasures of life:
She wrote this lengthy note about the plus points of working from home, especially Hrithik Roshan's home, in a post and the top "benefit" appears to be this: "Can stare into the calmness of the waves crashing on the shores while taking strategic 'look away selfie'." LOL.
Funny 'notes to self' series of working from home continues.. The many benefits of working from home. 1. Can stare into the calmness of the waves crashing on the shores while taking strategic 'look away selfie' 2. While wearing noise cancelling headphones, the sound you hear almost feels like one is under water. 3. Can happily wear my fav sleeping t shirt for our, Tcp Microsoft teams meetings 4. Very importantly for the sake of vanity, in portrait mode pics, eyes looks best with only mascara.. #21daylockdown #sillinessmakesyoursoulsmile #keepsmiling #wewillbeatthisvirus
Earlier in a post, Hrithik had written that Sussanne is keeping very busy these days as she's "Surveying my home for design irregularities." Hrithik had welcomed Sussanne into the house in a post, writing: "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us."
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart . . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are parents to sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan. The couple divorced in 2014 but continue to share a cordial rapport.