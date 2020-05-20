Sussanne Khan, Sharing Hrithik Roshan's Home In Lockdown, Is 'Getting Used To New Normal'

Sussanne Khan shared this photo (courtesy suzkr)

Sussanne Khan, who moved into ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Juhu bungalow earlier in March, shared a glimpse of work life at her new work station. Sussanne has a gorgeous view of the Juhu beach from her make-shift desk on the balcony of her bedroom, which is often the subject of her Instagram musings. On Wednesday, Sussanne felt like an appreciation post for the way her life has panned out since she started living at Hrithik's house and set up her work-station there. Describing it as the "new normal", she wrote: "Getting used to the new normal. Typical Wednesday afternoon on my outdoor desk, watching pigeons on the sand while I draw, as the robust sparkling ocean waves become my background score. Mighty grateful for being fortunate enough to have all of this."

Take a look at Sussanne's post here. Swipe for the view she's talking about.

Sussanne's sunlit balcony often makes her take a break and enjoy the simple pleasures of life:

She wrote this lengthy note about the plus points of working from home, especially Hrithik Roshan's home, in a post and the top "benefit" appears to be this: "Can stare into the calmness of the waves crashing on the shores while taking strategic 'look away selfie'." LOL.

Earlier in a post, Hrithik had written that Sussanne is keeping very busy these days as she's "Surveying my home for design irregularities." Hrithik had welcomed Sussanne into the house in a post, writing: "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us."

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are parents to sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan. The couple divorced in 2014 but continue to share a cordial rapport.