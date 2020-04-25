Hrithik Roshan, Hrehaan And Hridhaan's 'Summer Of Lockdown' Looks Like This. Pic Courtesy Sussanne Khan

Hrithik with Hrehaan and Hridhaan. (courtesy suzkr)

Sussanne Khan's latest Instagram entry is a sheer delight. On Saturday morning, she shared a lovely picture of her ex-husband and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan along with their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. In the photograph, the trio can be seen chilling together in their balcony. Sussanne accompanied the picture along with an excerpt from William Henry Davies' poem Leisure. She signed off the post, saying, "Stay home, stay strong and full of care. Inserts taken from the poem Leisure by William Henry Davies." She added the hashtags #SHHH, #stopandstare, #thephilosophers , #designyourthoughts #summeroflockdown2020, #quarantivities #notestoself .

Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne has moved in with Hrithik so that the kids can be with both parents during the lockdown. They frequently share posts from their fam-jam sessions together. Hrithik, who has been trying his hands on a piano, shared a video and wrote, "So, I'm on mission piano. PS - Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way. Photobomb courtesy: Sussanne Khan."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The actor also starred in Super 30, last year, in which he played the role of mathematician Anand Kumar. The actor has not announced his upcoming project as of now.