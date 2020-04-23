How Hrithik And Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Wished The Actor's Parents Rakesh And Pinky Roshan On Their 49th Anniversary

Hrithik Roshan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: hrithikroshan)

On his parents Rakesh and Pinky Roshan's 49th wedding anniversary, Hrithik Roshan wished them in the most adorable way possible on social media. The actor, currently living with ex-wife Sussanne Khan and kids in lockdown, shared a couple of videos from different occasions on his social media profile. The album also comprises a recent clip of the actor playing piano and wishing happy anniversary to his "mama and papa" in sync with Sussanne and his sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan. One of the clips, which appears to be from the actor's France trip, features Hrithik dancing with his parents while in the second one, the Roshan family can be seen celebrating Rakesh and Pinky Roshan's anniversary on a video call.

Sharing the videos, Hrithik Roshan wished his parents like this: "The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors! Happy anniversary, mama and papa. Love you!"

Take a look:

Earlier this month, Hrithik shared a video of Rakesh Roshan working out at home and called him his "fitness motivation." He wrote: "Alone. But at it! This seriously is more inspiring to me than anything else. My daily dose. Give him a shout out guys. #whydidinotgethisgenetics #militaryman #fitnessmotivation #whenigrowupiwannabelikehim #daddycool."

Sussanne has moved in with Hrithik on a temporary basis so they could co-parent together during the lockdown. On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has featured in several hits such as Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Guzaarish, Agneepath, Kaabil, Bang Bang!, Kites and Super 30. He was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Hrithik Roshan has not announced his upcoming project as of now.