Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet Again With 'Men At Sea' Selfie

Days after treating his fans to his work selfies, Hrithik Roshan sent the Internet into a tizzy again with his "men at sea" selfie. His latest photo with his bodyguard Mayur Shettigar and fitness trainer Swapneel Hazare deserves everyone's attention as it features the actor chilling like a villain with his crew in what appears to be a pool. In the photo, Hrithik, who is currently in Dubai, can be seen holding a selfie stick with Mayur Shettigar and Swapneel Hazare posing with him. Sharing the selfie, Hrithik Roshan wrote: "Men at sea." Take a look at his latest post here:

And now, check out Hrithik's aforementioned "men at work" selfies, in one of which he could be seen striking a pose in front of Ain Dubai - the world's tallest ferris wheel - with his bodyguard and the fitness trainer.

Hrithik Roshan has been trending since Monday, courtesy his towel picture. The actor shared two photos of himself from his Dubai tour, in which he could be seen wearing a white towel and a red t-shirt. Sharing the photos, Hrithik gave Ranveer Singh the credits for his unconventional look. Take a look:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has featured in several hits such as Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Guzaarish, Agneepath, Kaabil, Bang Bang!, Kites and Super 30. He was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Hrithik Roshan has not announced his upcoming project as of now.