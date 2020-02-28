Hrithik Roshan Is 'Looking For The Storm' But Tiger Shroff Thinks He Himself Is One

Hrithik Roshan shared this picture, (courtesy: hrithikroshan )

We know what you're here for! Hrithik Roshan has again delighted us with a couple of pictures of himself, and you love it as much as we do. The actor added some more photographs to his Dubai diaries after he shared a couple of them on Wednesday. In the picture, Hrithik can be seen standing calmly by the blue waters but he said he is "Looking for the storm," in his caption. Adding more to his caption he wrote, "Meanwhile, enjoy the calm." Within minutes, Tiger Shroff commented on Hrithik's picture saying, "You are the storm." Here's the Instagram post we're talking about:

Hrithik Roshan shared a couple of selfies on his social media handle featuring himself along with his bodyguard Mayur Shettigar and fitness trainer Swapneel Hazare. He captioned it, "Men at work" with a hashtag "#dubai."

Earlier, the 46-year-old actor had posted a picture of himself from Los Angeles and added one more photograph to his travel diaries. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Old poses, different places. I think what I bring back most from my travels is stories of other travelers I meet. Such a stimulating and enriching experience. Love sharing new ideas with my kids and my family. So much fun to learn about the culture and people at the places I visit. This trip to LA was one of those, while I celebrated my friends here, I also met some amazing people and heard their amazing stories."

He completely enjoyed his trip to LA. This video is a proof, which he captioned: "Los Angeles! Soaking it in."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War. The film also featured Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. It has been reported that he might be working on a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. However, no official announcement about this project has been made.