Pinky Roshan Dancing To Son Hrithik's Ghungroo Is Setting Instagram On Fire

We are sure you have admired Hrithik Roshan's dance moves and adapted them at your parties. How about we tell you Hrithik's mom Pinky Roshan does it better? Recently, Pinky Roshan had posted a video on Instagram from her daughter Sunaina's birthday. In the video, Hrithik's mother can be seen grooving to the dance icon's recent song Ghungroo, which was filmed alongside actress Vaani Kapoor from the movie War. Pinky Roshan danced and sang like nobody's watching at Sunaina's birthday bash. Sunaina celebrated her 48th birthday with family and close relatives. The video and posts from Pinky Roshan seem to suggest that the Roshans celebrated Sunaina's birthday in Rajasthan.

Here's the video of Pinky Roshan dancing to Ghungroo:

Pinky Roshan also shared a picture with birthday girl Sunaina:

Last year, Sunaina Roshan accused her family in a series of tweets of persecuting her over an alleged romance with a Muslim journalist. It appears that family friction is now in the past.

From her vacation, Pinky Roshan had earlier uploaded another video in which she can be seen dancing with the locals to a traditional Rajasthani song.

Earlier this month, on Hrithik Roshan's birthday, Pinky Roshan had also shared a couple of unseen pictures from Hrithik's brain surgery in 2013 after he had suffered head injury while shooting for his film Bang Bang!. She wrote: "Before Duggu was going for his brain surgery, I was almost fainting."