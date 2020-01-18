Javed Akhtar's Birthday Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif Had A Blast

Deepika, Katrina, Shah Rukh, Hrithik at Javed Akhtar's birthday party

Javed Akhtar's three-day-long birthday celebrations wrapped with a blockbuster party in Mumbai on Friday evening. The veteran lyricist celebrated his 75th birthday with a star-studded guest-list and had an absolute blast. Those who joined Javed Akhtar, Shabaza Azmi, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar for the party included Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Rekha, Waheeda Rehman, music maestro AR Rahman among others. Deepika turned heads in an off-white Sabyasachi saree - she arrived minus Ranveer Singh. Shah Rukh made a couple entry with wife Gauri Khan - they were colour coordinated in black. Katrina Kaif was a vision in white. After a solo photo-op, she pulled in Arjun Kapoor in the frame. Hrithik Roshan arrived with his parents Rakesh and Sunaina Roshan.

Javed Akhtar's daughter Zoya Akhtar greeted the Roshans while Farhan Akhtar shared a light moment with stepmother Shabana Azmi. Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi had a lot to chat about with Rekha.

Javed Akhtar's birthday celebrations were also joined by Karan Johar, Tabu and Dia Mirza. Madhuri Dixit's plus one was husband Dr Sriram Nene. Waheeda Rehman is a true blue example of eternal beauty.

Richa Chadha made a stylish entry with boyfriend Ali Fazal while Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh made a hand-in-hand entry. Nandita Das and Tannishtha Chatterjee also joined the birthday celebrations.

Hello there, Mukesh Ambani. Akash Ambani came with wife Shloka Mehta. AR Rahman came with his wife Saira Banu.

Other guests at Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday party included filmmakers Vidhu Vinod Chopra and wife Anupama Chopra, Ashutosh Gowariker and wife Sunita, David Dhawan and wife Karuna, Subhash Ghai and wife Mukta, Madhu Chopra, Manish Malhotra, Ila Arun, Shankar Mahadevan, Alka Yagnick, Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep among others.