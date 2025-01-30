Rakesh Roshan On Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan's Divorce: "They Had A Misunderstanding"

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were looked up to as one of the rock-solid couples of the industry till they announced their separation in 2014. In a recent interview with Yuva, Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan opened up about their divorce. He also asserted that Sussanne is still very much a part of their household.

Talking about their divorce, Rakesh Roshan told Yuva, "Whatever has happened has happened between the couple, for me Sussanne is Sussanne. They were the ones who fell in love, they were the ones who had a misunderstanding, and they have to solve it. For us, she came to our house, and she is still a member of the house."

In the same interview, Rakesh Roshan also talked about his equation with son Hrithik.

"Hrithik and my daughter are a little scared of me. I don't know, maybe because I am a well disciplined man. I am not a short tempered person, I am not a person who will scold anybody but I am very disciplined," said Rakesh Roshan.

Rakesh Roshan said he has developed friendship with his son over the years. "When they were little, they wouldn't talk to me openly, now they do. Now we are like friends at home."

Hrithik Roshan is currently dating Saba Azad. Sussanne Khan is in a relationship with Arslan Goni.

Hrithik and Sussanne continue to co-parent their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Saba Azad, Arslan Goni are often spotted partying together.

Hrithik and Sussanne got married in 2000.