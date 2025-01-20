Kangana Ranaut Has A Funny Reaction To A Journalist Praising Hrithik Roshan During Her Interview

Kangana Ranaut's feud with Hrithik Roshan made headlines over the years. While neither of them commented on this in the last few years, the actress recently was in a situation where Hrithik was mentioned. But Kangana had a hilarious reaction to it.

Kangana recently appeared in an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, where he praised Hrithik's performance in the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Here's what happened.

During the interview, Kangana mentioned that R Madhavan is her favourite co-star is. The interviewer mentioned that 3 Idiots is one of his favourite films, and has impacted his life.

He also added that every boy must watch two films in his life - 3 Idiots when he is broke and without money, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara when they have money.

When Shubhankar spoke about Hrithik in the film, Kangana started laughing.

"Bohot bitchy ho yaar. Bohot zyada, hadd se zyada. Isko mat edit karna, koi beat nahi chodte tum," she said, and the two of them were in splits over this.

Check out the video here:

For the unversed, rumours of Hrithik and Kangana's affair began when they were shooting for Krrish 3, but neither of the actors commented on it at the time.

Later, in an interview, Kangana made a remark about "silly exes" without taking names. After this interview, Hrithik sent a legal notice to Kangana, which led to the infamous spat between the two actors.

