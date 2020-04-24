'Get Your Shot Of Sun Every Day': Hrithik Roshan Is Taking His Own Lockdown Advice

Hrithik Roshan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan, in his latest post on Instagram, asked his fans to "find a way" to get their "shot of the sun every day." The actor, on Friday, shared a "lockdown tip" about "mental health" with his fans and urged them to get their dose of Vitamin D daily during this lockdown period by basking in the sun for at least 10 minutes. To convey the message, Hrithik shared a sun-kissed selfie of himself, in which he can be seen standing in his balcony. The actor, who is currently living with ex-wife Sussanne Khan and sons - Hridhaan and Hrehaan - in lockdown, captioned his post like this: "Get your shot of sun. Every day. 10 mins. Find a way. #stayalert #mentalhealth #vitd #staybright #lockdowntips."

On Thursday, Hrithik shared an adorable post to wish his parents Rakesh and Pinky Roshan on their wedding anniversary. He posted a couple of clips, in one of which he could be seen playing piano and singing happy anniversary with Sussanne, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. "The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors! Happy anniversary, mama and papa. Love you!" he wrote.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has worked in several hits in his film career such as Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Guzaarish, Agneepath, Kaabil, Bang Bang!, Kites and Super 30. The actor was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, in which he shared screen space with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Hrithik Roshan has not announced his upcoming project as of now.