The Many Distractions For Sussanne Khan At 'Home Sweet Home'

Sussanne shared this photo (courtesy suzkr)

Highlights Sussanne shared a collage on Instagram

She tagged the location as "Home Sweet Home"

Sussanne has temporarily shifted to Hrithik's place

Sussanne Khan, who has temporarily shifted to ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Juhu residence, shared a collage on Instagram, describing a few of her moods in lockdown. Sussanne, who is an interior designer, has set up her working station at Hrithik's house, which comes with a fantastic view of the sea. Sussanne, who is also working from home like all of us, had earlier written that she "shouldn't get used to the view" but looks like she's making the most of it. "Funny 'notes to self' series of working from home continue. The many benefits of working from home," is how she began her post, which is a collage of four of her selfies. Apart from getting to attend office meetings in home clothes, Sussanne also wrote about a few of the distractions that makes her midn float - like staring at the sea and listening to the waves.

Explaining each mood, Sussanne wrote: "1. Can stare into the calmness of the waves crashing on the shores while taking strategic 'look away selfie', 2. While wearing noise cancelling headphones, the sound you hear almost feels like one is under water, 3. Can happily wear my favourite sleeping t-shirt for our TCP Microsoft teams meetings, 4. Very importantly for the sake of vanity, in portrait mode pics, eyes looks best with only mascara." Sussanne's interior decoration store is named The Charcoal Project (TCP).

Sussanne tagged the location as "Home Sweet Home."

Earlier, Sussanne wrote about experiencing a "crazy amount of creativity" with a "quarantined mind."

Ahead of that, she shared these glimpses of her make-shift office "with a view of the glorious Arabian Sea and an isolated Juhu beach."

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne has moved in with Hrithik so that the kids can be with both parents during the lockdown.