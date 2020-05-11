Hrithik Roshan Left This Comment On Sussanne Khan's Mother's Day Post

Sussanne with Hrehaan and Hridaan. (courtesy suzkr)

Highlights "My most favourite part of life is being your mamma," wrote Sussanne

Sussanne referred to her sons as "heart monsters" in her post

Twinkle Khanna and Sonali Bendre also commented on the post

On Mother's Day, Sussanne Khan posted a set of super cute throwback pictures along with her mother Zarine Khan, and her children Hridhaan and Hrehaan. In one of the photographs, Sussanne could be seen smiling with all heart as she posed with her sons. In her caption, Sussanne wrote: "Thank you my beautiful Mummy, for always being the happiest mommy in the world. I clap for you and for all the wonderful moms.. God bless us all, we know that Mother's Day is actually every day." Later in her post, Sussanne referred to her sons as "heart monsters" and wrote: "Thank you my heart monsters..For making me feel that love every day, every second of my life. My most favourite part of life is being your mamma." Meanwhile, Sussanne's ex-husband Hrithik Roshan wrote "sweet" in the comments section. Twinkle Khanna wrote "so cute," while Sonali Bendre, who happens to be Sussanne's best friend, left heart and kiss emojis.

Take a look at Sussanne's post here:

Here's a screenshot of the comments:

Screenshot of comments on Sussanne's post.

Sharing a super cute Mother's Day greeting for mom Pinky Roshan, Hrithik wrote: "She is my lullaby. Happy Mother's Day mama. Happy Mother's Day to all the mamas in the world."

Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne has moved in with Hrithik so that the kids can be with both parents during the lockdown. They frequently share posts from their fam-jam sessions together.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The actor also starred in Super 30, last year, in which he played the role of mathematician Anand Kumar. The actor has not announced his upcoming project as of now.