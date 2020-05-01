Sussanne Khan's Birthday Wish For Her 'Artist' Son Hridhaan Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Sussanne Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: suzkr)

Sussanne Khan, who is currently living with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and their kids in Mumbai amid the coronavirus lockdown, wished her son Hridhaan on his 12th birthday in a really special way on social media. She not only posted a video collage featuring fun-filled moments from their family trips and Hridhaan's childhood but also made us go aww with the birthday boy's cute throwbacks. From photos from their France, Dubai and Switzerland vacations to adorable pictures of Hridhaan with dad Hrithik, mom Sussanne and brother Hrehaan, the video collage has it all. Sharing it on Instagram, Sussane added the signature hashtag she uses for her sons - "Ridz full of stars" and wished Hridhaan like this: "Happy 12th. You will always only be...Up and Up, my artist son... God bless you limitless today and forever... as you only know to give with your heart."

Now check out the aforementioned throwback pictures of Hridhaan that Sussanne has shared on her Instagram stories. We loved the one from the time when Hridhaan was a cute little baby:

Last month, on Hrehaan's 14th birthday, Sussanne borrowed a line from the Coldplay track God Put A Smile Upon Your Face and wished him in the most adorable way: "To my son.. Where do we go, nobody knows. But I have to say, you are on your way. To the best 'there' that there is. Happy 14th birthday my ray of 'Sonshine.' Today tomorrow and beyond forever more, you have me to the depth of my core." She accompanied her sweet birthday note with a video collage comprising priceless pictures of him.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan divorced in the year 2013 but they still share a cordial rapport. Sussanne moved in with the actor on a temporary basis last month so they could co-parent Hridhaan and Hrehaan together during the lockdown.