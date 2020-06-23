Sussanne Khan's Post For Hrithik Roshan Gets A Comment From Actor's Mom Pinkie

A throwback of Sussanne and Hrithik (courtesy suzkr)

Two days after Father's Day, Hrithik Roshan is still trending for the adorable post shared by his ex-wife Sussanne Khan on behalf of their sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Sussanne, who often writes about co-parenting with Hrithik, had earlier assigned the title of "Best Dad Ever" to the 46-year-old actor. On Sunday, she simply reiterated the same with her shout-out post to Hrithik: "When God knew he couldn't be everywhere he made 'A Dad'. Happy daddy's day Rye. You are simply the best dad ever," Sussanne wrote. Hrithik Roshan and interior designer Sussanne Khan got divorced in 2014 but continue to remain friends. The former couple also go on vacations together with the kids.

Meanwhile, we spotted a comment from Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie on Sussanne's Father's Day note to Hrithik, who simply said: "So beautiful." Sussanne's post is actually a montage of Hrithik's dad-special moments with Hridhaan and Hrehaan since they were babies.

Hrithik Roshan, whose Instagram feed is filled with memories with his sons, shared an ROFL video to show how "just another day in a dad's life" usually looks like with this caption: "Throwback to the the day I learnt the true meaning of multitasking."

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan often trend for their social media posts for each other. Earlier in March, when the country went into lockdown mode, Sussanne temporarily shifted to Hrithik's Juhu bungalow so that Hridhaan and Hrehaan could be with both parents. "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns," Hrithik had written in a post, thanking Sussanne for agreeing to move into his house.