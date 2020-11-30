The Internet Is Busy Crushing On 'Beardo' Hrithik Roshan In This Video. It's Easy To See Why

Hrithik Roshan in a still from the video. (courtesy hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan held his Instafam's attention on Sunday as well as Monday, courtesy a before-and-after series that he posted on his handle. So, what was the video about? Well, Sunday's post was a selfie of the actor which featured him sporting a beard. Monday's Instagram entry was a video, in which he can be seen in a different look. It wasn't a clean-shaven look per say, but he can be seen with lesser facial hair. Hrithik captioned the post: "And it's off. Well almost. Guess a beardo never really takes it all off." A quick glance through the comments section of Hrithik's post showcases the chain of recurring hearts, heart-eyed and flame emojis. "Love it," commented a fan. "Awesome," added another. "Both looks are equally cool," read another comment.

Check out Hrithik Roshan's post here:

Sharing this selfie on Sunday, Hrithik Roshan captioned the post: "Before the beard goes." This is the post we are referring to:

Hrithik frequently shares posts on his films' anniversaries. When Dhoom 2 clocked 14 years, Hrithik shared a post, in which he wrote that the film was "my induction into the school of how to be sexy." Speaking of his character in the film, he wrote: "Aryan was a side of me I didn't know existed . I remember breathing and meditating many times a day to find that composure which I could envision Aryan having but had no idea how to produce."

Read his full post here:

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The actor has not announced his upcoming project as of now. He also starred in the film Super 30, last year.