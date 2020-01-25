Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza And Others Celebrate Goldie Behl's 45th Birthday. See Pics

Akshay, Twinkle, Riteish and Genelia at Goldie Behl and Sonali Bendre's house.

Filmmaker Goldie Behl, who turned 45 on Friday, celebrated his birthday on Friday night with his actress wife Sonali Bendre and his friends from the industry. Needless to say that the guest-list for the filmmaker's birthday bash was headlined by Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna, Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souza, R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje, Sussanne Khan, Gayatri Joshi and others. Raveena Tandon also attended Goldie Behl's birthday party along with her husband Anil Thadani. Host Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl stepped out and patiently posed for the paparazzi. The couple were twinning in black t-shirts.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna happily posed with Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi.

Nushrat Bharucha arrived at the party dressed in a white turtle-neck top and grey mini-skirt. Tahira Kashyap was all smiles for the shutterbugs. Kubbra Sait was also there.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as well as actors Sanjay Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor and Rajeev Khandelwal were also spotted at the party. Take a look:

Goldie Behl and Sonali Bendre got married in November 2002. They have a son - Ranveer.

On the work front, Goldie Bhel made his directorial debut with the 2001 film Bas Itna Sa Khwab Hai, which featured Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Sushmita Sen and Jackie Shroff in main roles. His second film Drona again featured Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. Other than movies, Goldie Behl has also directed TV shows such as Reporters, the historical drama Aarambh with Rajnesh Duggal among others.