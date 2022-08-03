Sushmita Sen's Special Post For Her Aarya Co-Star's Son Abir: 'Boy, He Can Dance'

Sushmita Sen shared this pic. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen recently spent time with her Aarya co-star Ankur Bhatia's family. The actress posted images from an intimate dinner with Ankur, his wife Amrita Kukreja and their son Abir. However, the Main Hoon Na star's caption was all about Ankur's son Abir, whom Sushmita called "my affectionate buddy." She also posted a video of their dance session. Her caption read: "I miss you my affectionate buddy Abir. Amrita & Ankur what a wonderful, kind & loving child you're blessed with MashaAllah... and boy, he can dance!!! Memories forever cherished!!! Until next time.... I love you guys!!! She added hashtags like #sharing #family #friends #love #togetherness #duggadugga."

Take a look at Sushmita's post below:



Ankur Bhatia plays Sushmita's brother, Sangram Singh, in the hit web series, Aarya. He often shares pictures with the actress on social media that showcase their on-screen bond. Last month, Ankur shared a picture with her and wrote: "Aarya & Sangram Reunited." Sushmita's daughter Renee commented on the post with: "Two of my favourites."

The former Miss Universe recently returned to Mumbai from her travels and shared a message her fan sent to her. In a thank you note, she wrote: "Back home after almost a month of travel...I find my home full of thoughtful gifts & notes received from well wishers around the world!! I want you all to know...I FEEL THE LOVE!!! I've always known Goodness exists...but you all reaffirm the truth that it also PREVAILS!! P.S. Nisha, YOU made me smile!! Thank you Jaan meri."

Sushmita made her on-screen comeback with Aarya after five years. The series, which was nominated for an International Emmy Award, aired its second season in 2021.