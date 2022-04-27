Sushmita Sen's Reply To Fan Who 'Stalks' Her Instagram Account

Sushmita Sen's reply to a fan (Courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen's daily dose of motivation has always inspired many. On Wednesday, Sushmita shared photos of her kids and a fan confessed that she checks the actress' Instagram profile for some motivation amid exams and stress. The fan commented, "I am just stalking your profile and reading the captions for some motivation..hahah..I always look up to you for motivation and strength..lots and lots of love to you." Sushmita Sen replied to her and wrote, "All the best jaan meri!!!! Exams, we are conditioned to be stressed about...break that pattern...study and do YOUR best!! You'll do very well!!!!"

Check out the fan's comment and Sushmita Sen's reply here:

Screengrab from Sushmita Sen's post

Sushmita Sen has shared adorable and happy photos of her daughters Renee and Alisah with her Godson Amadeus. She captioned the photo as "Here's to unconditional love!!! Here's to Children!! Alisah @reneesen47 & my Godson #Amadeus. I love you guys!! #sharing #happiness #purevibes #love. #duggadugga."

Fans commented on Sushmita Sen's post and praised her. One wrote, "You are an inspiration." Another one commented, "The captions in all your pictures give so much positive energy you are an epitome of positivity and cheerfulness." "You make us always proud and believe that you are really hard core deserve for miss universe," commented another fan.

Check out the photos here:

On Women's Day, Sushmita Sen had shared a beautiful photo of herself with the caption that had read, "#pathmaker #pathbreaker whatever be the journey...it's beautiful to be a Woman! To thrive in a world full of judgements can never be easy...And then, to teach it mercy...ah! It's a blessing to be a Woman!!! Happy Women's Day!!! #sisterhood #love #joy #grace #strength #blessings I love you guys soooooo much!!! #duggadugga."

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the web series Aarya season 2