Sushmita Sen On The 'Endless Questions' She Was Asked Before Adopting Daughter At The Age Of 24

Sushmita Sen shared a special post on Women's Day. In her post, she talked about the "endless questions" she was asked before she adopted her daughter Renee. Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughter Alisah - Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. She wrote in her post: "Renee was born from my heart when I was just 24 years old. It was a big decision! Many questioned it. Why adoption? How will you raise a child without being married? Are you ready to be a single parent? You realise the impact this decision will have on your professional and personal life? The questioning & opinions were endless."

Renee made her acting debut with a short film last year. Sushmita Sen added in her post, "And yet, I did what felt right in my heart. I knew I was ready to be a mother. And it turned out to be the best decision I ever made, one so profound...I made it twice!! Now I am blessed with two beautiful daughters: Renee and Alisah. I am who I am because I found the courage to follow my heart...seeking the right guidance, information and support that was needed, when I needed it. I know these biases haven't really stopped. But they shouldn't stop you... This is a reminder to talk about them. Find your answer."

Read Sushmita Sen's post here:

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem.

Sushmita Sen made her comeback with the web-series Aarya, which was nominated in the Best Drama Series category in the International Emmys last year. She was last seen in the second season of Aarya, which opened to stellar reviews. The actress also featured as one of the judges on the first season of the TV reality show Fashion Superstar, alongside designer Manish Malhotra and comedian Mallika Dua.