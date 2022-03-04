Sushmita Sen Opted Out Of Mainstream Cinema Because Of 'Pre-Conceived Notion Of Age'

Sushmita Sen (Courtesy: sushmitasen47)

New Delhi:Sushmita Sen is one of the most loved and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress stayed away from showbiz for almost ten years before making her dhamakedar comeback with a web series Aarya. Sushmita chose the OTT platform instead of mainstream Bollywood films to return to the entertainment world, and it has left several puzzled. Recently, the actress got chatty with film critic Sucharita Tyagi for a video interaction on Critics Choice Short Film and Series Awards' Facebook page and revealed why she chose OTT platforms over films for her comeback.

She said, "I think the 10-year hiatus set the priorities in order. It told me what I need to do and what not to do. Mainstream cinema wasn't giving me what I wanted. A lot of it was a pre-conceived notion of my age and my screen age and that I hadn't worked for ten years."

She further added due to her reluctance and inability to network, the actress missed out on opportunities.

For the unversed, Sushmita Sen was one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. However, after acting for over a decade, she took a hiatus for almost ten years. She devoted herself to raising her two daughters--Renee and Alisah. Her last Bollywood film was a comedy film Dulha Mil Gaya (2010), co-starring Fardeen Khan. The film also featured Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance role.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen is basking on the success of her recent release web series Aarya Season 2, streaming on Disney+Hotstar.