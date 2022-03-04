Just Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Being Adorable At Sanah Kapur's Wedding

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at Sanah Kapur's wedding (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor are one of the most loved couples of B-town. Often they engage in banter on social media, making their fans' hearts melt. Something similar happened when they were posing for the camera together at the actor's sister Sanah Kapur's wedding. The couple has been sharing some endearing pics on their respective Instagram handle for the past few days, but the album is incomplete with their goofy expressions. In the image shared by Kabir Singh actor, both are decked up in traditional ensembles with their tongues sticking out as they posed for the camera.

Sharing the pic, Shahid Kapoor captioned it as, "Who's tongue is more RED !!". As soon as he shared the post, his fans bombarded the comment section with hilarious comments. One of the users wrote, "Can't say about tongue but madness is so equally seen," while another wrote, "Gorgeous couple" along with heart and love-struck emoticons.

Here have a look:

Earlier, he dropped a single pic of himself looking dapper in a black sherwani and captioned it as "#minimal".

Here have a look:

He also shared a pic with his 'little bitto' aka Sanah Kapur, along with a heartfelt post. He wrote, "How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister ... an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always ...".

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Jersey, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. The film is an official remake of the Telugu film with the same title. The film will hit the big screens on April 14, 202, that is, on the occasion of Baisakhi. Also, the film will be witnessing a box-office clash with one of the much-awaited films, KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash.