Jersey: Shahid Kapoor Says Working With 'Papa Coach' Pankaj Kapur Was 'Scary'

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey is on our watchlist this winter. The film, which is scheduled to be released on December 31, has got us all hooked. Its slew of posters, teasers, trailers and music videos are raising the hype. But there's something more that is making us restless to watch the film. In Jersey, Shahid features alongside his father, Pankaj Kapur, who plays the role of his coach. So, how was it working with dear dad? Well, Shahid was more “scared” than excited. He posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the film shoot. He captioned it, "Papa ke saath kaam karna mushkil hi nahi, scary hai (working with dad is not only difficult but also scary)."

Later, Shahid Kapoor also posted a photo revealing their looks in the film. Shahid is dressed like a cricketer while Pankaj Kapur stands beside him dressed like his coach. Shahid captioned it with the hashtag "Papa coach."

Shahid Kapoor went on to share more behind-the-scenes photos with his Instafam. In one photo, he is sitting in his sports costume and holding a bat between his hands. Shahid seems to be deep in thoughts in this photo. He captioned it, "Finding the zone. And earning to be in it. Live in it. Till the last shoot day."

Sometimes, he added a punch of humour to his candid snapshots. In another photo, he looks dishevelled while joining others to see the shot. He wrote, "When it's too damn cold and you really can't focus on the shot." He also added the hashtag, "Punjab di thand (Punjab's winter).”

In yet another glimpse, Shahid Kapoor is sitting in a corner of a dark and cramped room. The setting seems to be a part of the film. But Shahid decided to add humour to it too. Addressing the still photographer of the movie, Shahid wrote, "When Hitesh Mulani refused to give me space. Even though I was hiding in a corner."

In one scene, Shahid Kapoor gets slapped by his co-star Mrunal Thakur. Showing a photo of him stressing about the script, Shahid wrote, "How I prepped before getting slapped the shit out by Mrunal Thakur. She was really in character."

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name. Shahid plays the role of a 30-year-old who is trying to get back his former glory on the cricket field.