Sushmita Sen Pictured With Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Months After Break-Up

In a surprising turn of events, Sushmita Sen was pictured with ex-boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl in Mumbai on Monday evening. The actress was accompanied by her daughter Alisah as well. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl were dressed in colour-coordinated outfits. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl reportedly started dating in 2018 and they announced their breakup in an Instagram post last year. In the post announcing their split, Sushmita Sen wrote that the relationship ended long ago and that the two "remain friends."

ICYMI, Sushmita Sen announced her and Rohman's break-up with a post, which read: "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #nomorespeculations. She signed off the note with these words: "I love you guys."

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughter Alisah - Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with a short film.

Rohman Shawl, a model, has walked the ramp for many top designers. He has also featured in several commercials.

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She was last seen in the web-series Aarya 2.