Sushmita Sen's Maldives Holiday Album Gets Better By The Day

Sushmita Sen loves to treat her Instafam with pictures from her day to day activities and vacations and her new post is no exception either. On Tuesday, she shared a couple of photos from her Maldives vacation, which she is currently enjoying with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, her daughters Renee and Alisah as well as her godchild Aaliyah. In the pictures, Sushmita looks marvellous in a red halter neck bikini, which she paired with a black skirt. The former Miss Universe also revealed in her post that Aaliyah turned photographer for the moment for her. Sharing the photos, Sushmita Sen captioned them: "The beckoning. Love being in a frame shot by my #godchild Aaliyah. Such a talented budding photographer. All yours... Always!"

In a separate post, Sushmita Sen Instagrammed a picture of herself standing alone on a "sandbank in the middle of the ocean" and wrote: "Gratitude. Have you ever stood alone on a sandbank in the middle of the ocean? I promise you it's a 'must' to have on your wish list! Mine ticked."

In another post, she shared a video of herself, Renee and Aaliyah striking "wheel pose" and asked her fans to guess which one is she in the clip. "Beautiful na! Trinity of #wheelpose in #paradise with my babies Aaliyah, Renee and yours truly. Guess which one is me? These girls are killing it!"

Meanwhile, take a look at Sushmita Sen's other pictures from her Maldives vacation. In one of the photos, she could be seen posing with Rohman Shawl on a boat.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Biwi No 1, Samay and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya among others.

