Sushmita Sen And Daughters Renee, Alisah Do The Wheel Pose In Stunning Maldives. See Pic

Sushmita Sen with her daughter Renee and Alisah. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen is certainly living her best life in Maldives. The 43-year-old actress has been delighting her fans by sharing snippets from her vacation. A day after Sushmita posted pictures with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, the former beauty queen shared a video along with her daughters Renee and Alisah, in which the trio could be seen acing the wheel pose effortlessly. "Uff! Beautiful na? Trinity of wheel pose in paradise with my babies Alisah and Renee and yours truly." Guess which one is me?" she captioned the video. The video received over 1 lakh views within an hour.

Take a look at the video here:

In Maldives, Sushmita Sen is busy striking off some pointers off her "wish list," one of which included standing alone on a sandbank in the middle of the ocean. Sharing a glimpse of the moment from her wish list, Sushmita Sen wrote: "Have you ever stood alone on a sandbank in the middle of the ocean? I promise you it's a must have on your wish list. Mine ticked." She accompanied the post with hashtags #celebratinglife #powerofcreation and #mystical.

On Monday, Sushmita Sen shared picture perfect moments along with Rohman Shawl from her Maldives vacation. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Sushmita Sen is a mother to two daughters - Renee, 18, and Alisah, 10. Sushmita, who decided to be a single parent through adoption at the age of 24, describes it as the "wisest decision" of her life. Sushmita Sen won the Miss World title in 1994 and she made her Bollywood debut with the 1996 film Dastak. She is best-known for films such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Biwi No 1 and Main Hoon Na. On the work front, she was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak.

