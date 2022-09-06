Sushmita Sen Pictured With Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl At Her Daughter Renee's Birthday Party

Sushmita Sen shared this image. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen has been on the top of trends list after Lalit Modi removed his Instagram profile picture featuring the actress and changed his bio to remove her name and any mention of it, which sparked break-up rumours. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the former Miss Universe shared pictures from her daughter Renee's 23rd birthday celebrations on Instagram and the album also features a picture of Sushmita Sen along with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and a couple of other friends. Sushmita Sen captioned the post: "On 4th September my first love Renee Sen celebrated her 23rd birthday. Time flies. From dinner with family to dancing the night away with all of Renee's awesome friends...The beautiful birthday girl rocked all our worlds like only she can."

On Renee's 23rd birthday, Rohman wished her like this: "Kiddo is 23. Happy birthday Renster." Renee, thanking Rohman in her Instagram story, wrote: "Thankyou so so much. I'm sending you a new picture for next year."

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl started dating in 2018 and they announced their breakup in an Instagram post last year. The actress announced her and Rohman's break-up with a post, which read: "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #nomorespeculations. She signed off the note with these words: "I love you guys."

Rohman Shawl, a model, has walked the ramp for many top designers. He has also featured in several commercials.

Sushmita Sen is best-known for starring in movies like Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She made her acting comeback with the International Emmy-nominated series Aarya and also starred in the second installment of the show. Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughter Alisah - Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with a short film.