Sushmita Sen's Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Wished Her Daughter Renee Like This On Her Birthday

Rohman Shawl with Renee Sen. (courtesy: rohmanshawl)

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen celebrated her 23rd birthday on Sunday. Renee thanked all her friends and family members for their birthday greetings on her Instagram stories. Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl also posted a wish for Renee on Sunday. Sharing a picture with her on his Instagram stories, Rohman wrote: "Kiddo is 23. Happy birthday Renster." Renee, thanking Rohman in her Instagram story, wrote: "Thankyou so so much. I'm sending you a new picture for next year."

See Renee Sen and Rohman Shawl's Instagram exchange here:

Screenshot of Renee Sen's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Renee also shared a few pictures with her cousin Ziana (Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's daughter) and she wrote: "I got the cutest little birthday wish yesterday. Thank you my baby Ziana for coming. I love you."

On her birthday, Renee shared a special note for her mom Sushmita Sen and she wrote: "Thank you for all the avalanche of love and blessings on my birthday... It means the world to me... To be loved unconditionally is God's greatest blessing. Thank you Maa for shaping me into the woman I am today... I love you the mostest! With love and immense gratitude. The Birthday Girl. PS : 23 feels amazing. To everyone who I spent my birthday eve with, thank you.. I have the bestest extended family."

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughter Alisah and Renee - Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with a short film. Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She was last seen in the web-series Aarya 2.