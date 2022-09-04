On 23rd Birthday, Renee Thanks Mom Sushmita Sen For Shaping Her Into The Woman She Is Today

Renee Sen shared this picture. (courtesy: reneesen47)

Sushmita Sen's elder daughter Renee Sen has turned 23 today (August 4), and on this occasion, Renee shared an adorable picture with her mom and thanked her for shaping her into the woman she is today. The image is from the pre-birthday bash in which the birthday girl is sitting on her mother Sushmita Sen's lap. Both the mother-daughter duo looks beautiful, Renee can be seen in a silver outfit while Sushmita is in a black outfit. Both are flashing their million-dollar smile as they pose for the camera.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Thank you for all the avalanche of love and blessings on my birthday... It means the world to me... to be loved unconditionally is God's greatest blessing

Thank you Maa for shaping me into the woman I am today... I love you the mostest!! With love and immense gratitude, The Birthday Girl PS : 23 feels AMAZING. To everyone who I spent my birthday eve with, thank you.. I have the BESTEST extended family. Special thank you to Ritik Bhasin for making my birthday eve so memorable, I can't thank you enough and everyone for taking such great care of us. Ankita Bhalla Thank you for this beautiful picture Didi".

Soon after Renee Sen shared the post, her mom Sushmita Sen commented, "I love you my beautiful 23!!! Happpyyyyyy Birthday Shona!!!". Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy Birthday my baby Feel so proud watching you become the the kind, wonderful and good human you are." Sushmita's Aarya co-star Ankur Bhatia commented, "Happy Happy Birthday Renee"

Sushmita Sen adopted Renee Sen in 2000 when she was just 6-month-old. She is also a mother to Alisah, who recently celebrated her 13th birthday.

In terms of work, Renee Sen made her acting debut with the short film Suttabaazi last year.