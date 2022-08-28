Sushmita Sen's Adorable Birthday Wish For Daughter Alisah. See Post

Sushmita Sen shared this picture. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen has dropped an adorable birthday post wishing her younger daughter Alisah on her 13th birthday. The actress shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram featuring happy pictures of Alisah with family. Along with the pictures, she wrote a long note expressing her love for her daughter. She wrote, "Happpyyyyy 13th Birthday to the love of my life!!! 'Alisah' means Noble, protected by God & a gift of God...all of which she truly is!!! I continue to proudly witness, the purity of love & the power of divinity in her eyes, in her beliefs, her embrace & mostly importantly, in her actions!!! I am a better person because I am Alisah's Mother!! To your health & happiness always Shona!!! Didi & I love you infinity!! Maa. Sushmita Sen adopted her younger daughter Alisah in 2010.

Here have a look at Sushmita Sen's post:

Sushmita Sen also has an elder daughter Renee, whom she adopted when she was 6-month-old. Renee also shared a cute post on her Instagram handle, and just like her mom, she also dropped a bunch of pictures with her little sister. Calling her "little muffin," she wrote, "Happyyyyyy 13th birthday little muffin As you enter a new phase in your life, I want you to know I've always got your back and I love you more than you love me Go show them what you're made of May you be blessed with abundant happiness, good health and success always We are so lucky to have you in our lives, not so little one Muuaaaahhh!!!!"

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the Disney+Hotstar web series Aarya.