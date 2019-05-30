Sushmita Sen Joined Instagram After Illness, Worried That 'People Wouldn't Know About' Her

Sushmita Sen shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Sushmita Sen, who has over four million followers on Instagram, revealed in a recent interview that she joined the photo-sharing site due to a health scare. Pinkvilla quoted Sushmita as saying: "I was very, very sick and I have hair that's falling. I have become moon-faced and I have steroid deposits. During this time, a thought crossed my mind, if this does kill me, people would never know who I was. So, one night, I just got on to Instagram and opened that page." Sushmita Sen, who is best-known for her roles in films such as Main Hoon Na, Biwi No 1 and Aankhen, debuted on Instagram in 2016.

The 43-year-old actress is currently quite active on social media and she frequently shares updates from her life, including that of her daughters, Renee and Alisah, and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita Sen frequently finds a spot on the list of trends following her mushy posts featuring Rohman, who is a fashion model. They frequently workout together and Sushmita Sen shares snippets from their routine with her Instafam. Sushmita also shares her daughters' achievements and details of their school activities.

Here are some of Sushmita Sen's Instagram posts:

Sushmita Sen debuted in Bollywood in 1996, two years after she won the Miss Universe title. Her first film was Dastak, which she followed up with movies such as Sirf Tum, Chingaari, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Filhaal, Vaastu Shastra and Do Knot Disturb to name a few.

Sushmita was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak and she hasn't announced her next project yet.