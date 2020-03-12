Sushmita Sen 'Beckons' Boyfriend Rohman Shawl. He Replies, 'Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chaley Aaye'

Rohman Shawl shared this picture. (courtesy: rohmanshawl)

Sushmita Sen's PDA for her boyfriend Rohman Shawl is again in the spotlight. The actress shared a selfie on her social media account in the wee hours of Thursday. Sushmita Sen accompanied the picture writing, "Beckoning Rohman Shawl" but it is her boyfriend's comment on the post that caught our eyes. In the comment section, Rohman Shawl wrote, "Tumne pukaaara aur hum chaley aaye (You called and I am here)." Talking about her "gaze" in the picture, Sushmita Sen captioned her picture, "Everyone looks...but what do you see? A gaze held for eternity!" Here's the picture we're talking about:

Soon afterwards, Rohman Shawl didn't shy away from expressing his love for Sushmita Sen. Sharing a selfie on Instagram of himself and the actress, Rohman wrote, "Mujhe na ishq hai tumse! (I am in love with you)." He accompanied it with a hashtag "#beckoned." Take a look:

Sushmita Sen, 44, and Rohman Shawl, 28, have been reportedly dating since 2018 and this is not the first time the netizens have witnessed their PDA for each other on social media. Earlier, Rohman Shawl shared a selfie on his Instagram story with a note to the actress, "I've got my eyes on you," to which Sushmita Sen instantly replied with the hashtags in her story, "#khadoos" and "#mine."

Former beauty queen Sushmita Sen won the 'Miss Universe' title at the age of 18. Thereafter, she switched to films and featured in some hits including 1999's Biwi No 1, 1997's Zor, 2004's Main Hoon Na, 2005's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and many more. On the work front, she was last seen in 2015's Nirbaak, a Bengali film directed by Srijit Mukherji. Rohman Shawl is a model and has walked the ramp for many celebrated designers.