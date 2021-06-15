Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Priyanka Shares Pic From His Prayer Meet

Priyanka Singh shared this image. (courtesy priyankasingh)

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh shared a few pictures from a prayer meet held on his first death anniversary on Monday. She wrote in an emotional note: "To put it simply, life without you is not the same." In a note to her late brother, Priyanka Singh wrote about how life has changed in a year and added, "Your presence is now as visceral as it is vital. You truly have become immortal... like forever. And yes, finding myself in this god-forsaken world without you, I suffer from survivor's guilt."

Priyanka wrote about dealing with the loss of her mother and then Sushant and added, "After mom's departure, we had inspiration to make our lives worthwhile as a tribute to her love. While your absence has rendered it totally devoid of any bearings, mercy or hope. The plethora of emotions that is our constant companion now, ranges from numbness, helplessness, hopelessness to desperation, anguish, agony and rage." She wrote of the ways she feels Sushant's presence in her life. "Though your physical form no longer graces this earth, you are ever so close and present in each moment of our lives- walking, sleeping, dreaming throbbing in us with every pulse of life," she wrote.

In a separate post, she shared a photo of Sushant's pet pooch Fudge looking at the actor's photograph. "Also, those who are instrumental in your eradication should know it only too well that they have to pay. Law of Karma is law of Energy therefore exact and infallible. And for the first time I have this divine inspiration to pray: 'For those responsible for this diabolical sin, May the wrath of Shiva (Nature) be upon you all with full force'," read an excerpt from her post.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year. After his star-making performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, co-starring Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput made his film debut in 2013's Kai Po Che! His impressive filmography included Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Dil Bechara, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi.