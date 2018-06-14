Super Pics From Hrithik Roshan's Movie Date With Sons And Ex-Wife Sussanne

Hrithik Roshan took time off from his Super 30 schedule to catch up on films with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan along with his ex-wife Sussanne. Hrithik and Sussanne often take their sons out for movie and dinner dates together like this one on Wednesday. Sussanne, wearing jeans and tee with a denim waist coat, kept close to her sons as the paparazzi closed in while Hrithik, dressed in denims and black tee, stood around the trio. Hrithik looked leaner than before and was sporting the beard for his role in Super 30, in which he plays mathematician Anand Kumar. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan dated for years before getting married in 2000. They divorced 2014.
Highlights
- Sussanne kept her children close when the paparazzi closed in
- Hrithik and Sussanne often accompany their sons to various outings
- Hrithik Roshan is currently filming Super 30
Here are photos from Hrithik's family outing.
Hrithik hasn't been very lucky box office-wise in the recent years. His 2016 film Mohenjo Daro tanked without trace while Kaabil generated moderate revenue. As of now, Hrithik is solely concentrating on Super 30, based on the life of Anand Kumar, who tutors 30 students from economically weak background for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year. Anand Kumar's Super 30 programme has an enviable success rate.
The Vikas Bahl-directed film went on floors earlier this year and several pictures from the shooting have been shared by Hrithik's fan clubs. Most of them depict Anand Kumar's struggling days, of which he talked about on Amitabh Bachchan's talk show Kaun Banega Crorepati.
CommentsHere are some photos from the sets of Super 30:
After Super 30, Hrithik Roshan will concentrate on the Krrish 4, in which he will reprise his superhero role. The film will be produced and directed by his father Rakesh Roshan.