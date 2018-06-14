Super Pics From Hrithik Roshan's Movie Date With Sons And Ex-Wife Sussanne

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film is Vikas Bahl-directed Super 30

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 14, 2018 14:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Super Pics From Hrithik Roshan's Movie Date With Sons And Ex-Wife Sussanne

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne outside a theatre in Mumbai.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sussanne kept her children close when the paparazzi closed in
  2. Hrithik and Sussanne often accompany their sons to various outings
  3. Hrithik Roshan is currently filming Super 30
Hrithik Roshan took time off from his Super 30 schedule to catch up on films with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan along with his ex-wife Sussanne. Hrithik and Sussanne often take their sons out for movie and dinner dates together like this one on Wednesday. Sussanne, wearing jeans and tee with a denim waist coat, kept close to her sons as the paparazzi closed in while Hrithik, dressed in denims and black tee, stood around the trio. Hrithik looked leaner than before and was sporting the beard for his role in Super 30, in which he plays mathematician Anand Kumar. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan dated for years before getting married in 2000. They divorced 2014.

Here are photos from Hrithik's family outing.
 
hrithik sussanne ndtv

 

 
hrithik sussanne ndtv
 
hrithik sussanne ndtv


Hrithik hasn't been very lucky box office-wise in the recent years. His 2016 film Mohenjo Daro tanked without trace while Kaabil generated moderate revenue. As of now, Hrithik is solely concentrating on Super 30, based on the life of Anand Kumar, who tutors 30 students from economically weak background for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year. Anand Kumar's Super 30 programme has an enviable success rate.

The Vikas Bahl-directed film went on floors earlier this year and several pictures from the shooting have been shared by Hrithik's fan clubs. Most of them depict Anand Kumar's struggling days, of which he talked about on Amitabh Bachchan's talk show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Comments
Here are some photos from the sets of Super 30:
 
 

What a Transformation #super30 #hrihikroshan #Bollywood #anandkumar #biopic

A post shared by hrithik roshan fan club (@hrithikroshanhardcorefans) on


 


After Super 30, Hrithik Roshan will concentrate on the Krrish 4, in which he will reprise his superhero role. The film will be produced and directed by his father Rakesh Roshan.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

hrithik roshan family outingsussanne khanhrithik roshan sons

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsHIVFIFAPaytmAmazonOlaOnePlus 6Redmi Note 5 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................