Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 All Set For Its Next Schedule: Reports

Hrithik Roshan, who will be next seen in Vikas Bahl-directed Super 30, will kick-start his next schedule for the film soon, mid-day reported. Hrithik is currently busy with the Mumbai schedule of the film, which is expected to wrap soon, after which he will begin with the next leg of the schedule this weekend. Super 30 is a biopic on Anand Kumar, the founder of 'Super 30' programme, that trains IIT aspirants in Patna. The mathematician coaches thirty meritorious and talented candidates, each year from economically backward sections for IIT entrance examinations every year. Hrithik Roshan's film went on floors in February this year.
After Hrithik started filming Super 30, we have been getting glimpses of what's cooking on the sets of the film. It appears that Hrithik's team has worked hard for his look in the film and the first poster of the film is pretty much evident of the fact. For his look in Super 30, Hrithik Roshan embraced a heavy bearded appearance. The first leg of the film was shot in Varanasi. In case you missed Hrithik Roshan's first look from the film, here's something for you to see:
From the first page in Benares! @ihrithik as Anand Kumar! #Super30@Super30Film@RelianceEnt@NGEMovies@anandteacherpic.twitter.com/ddnhDqyI5B— Phantom Films (@FuhSePhantom) February 6, 2018
Photos from the sets of Super 30have often been shared on social media. Here are photos of Hrithik from his Varanasi schedule:
CommentsTelevision actress Mrunal Thakur will also make her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Super 30. The film is expected to hit the screens in January next year.
Hrithik was last seen in Kaabil with Yami Gautam which released in 2017.