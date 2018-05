Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 All Set For Its Next Schedule: Reports

Hrithik Roshan in a still from the film Super 30 (Courtesy FuhSePhantom)

Highlights Hrithik Roshan will start shooting for Super 30's next schedule soon Hrithik is currently wrapping the film's Mumbai schedule Super 30 is a biopic based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar

Hrithik Roshan, who will be next seen in Vikas Bahl-directed, will kick-start his next schedule for the film soon, mid-day reported. Hrithik is currently busy with the Mumbai schedule of the film, which is expected to wrap soon, after which he will begin with the next leg of the schedule this weekend.is a biopic on Anand Kumar, the founder of 'Super 30' programme, that trains IIT aspirants in Patna. The mathematician coaches thirty meritorious and talented candidates, each year from economically backward sections for IIT entrance examinations every year. Hrithik Roshan's film went on floors in February this year.After Hrithik started filming, we have been getting glimpses of what's cooking on the sets of the film. It appears that Hrithik's team has worked hard for his look in the film and the first poster of the film is pretty much evident of the fact. For his look in, Hrithik Roshan embraced a heavy bearded appearance. The first leg of the film was shot in Varanasi. In case you missed Hrithik Roshan's first look from the film, here's something for you to see: Photos from the sets of Super 30 have often been shared on social media. Here are photos of Hrithik from his Varanasi schedule: Television actress Mrunal Thakur will also make her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in. The film is expected to hit the screens in January next year.Hrithik was last seen inwith Yami Gautam which released in 2017.