Super 30 Box Office Collection Week 3: Hrithik Roshan's Film Remains 'Super Strong' And How

Hrithik Roshan in a still from Super 30. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Super 30 has been made tax-free in many states The film has collected over Rs 131 crore as of now Super 30 is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar

It has been three weeks sinceSuper 30 hit the screens but the film's performance remains intact at the box office. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh stated that the film's performance is "super-strong" even in the third week of its release as it has garnered Rs 131.65 crore as of now. According to Taran Adarsh, the film is likely to perform well till Independence Day. Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House are slated to release on August 15. Sharing the film's box office report, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Super 30 remains super-strong in Week 3... Should score well for two more weeks, till the much-awaited Independence Day clash... [Week 3] Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 4.47 cr, Sun 5.61 cr, Mon 1.39 cr, Tue 1.35 cr, Wed 1.47 cr, Thu 1.51 cr. Total: Rs 131.65 cr. India biz."

#Super30 remains super-strong in Week 3... Should score well for two more weeks, till the much-awaited #IndependenceDay clash... [Week 3] Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 4.47 cr, Sun 5.61 cr, Mon 1.39 cr, Tue 1.35 cr, Wed 1.47 cr, Thu 1.51 cr. Total: 131.65 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 2, 2019

In another tweet, Taran Adarsh referred to Super 30 as a "hit" and shared the per week collection of the film. The film garnered Rs 75.85 crore in the first week, Rs 37.86 crore in the second week and Rs 17.94 crore within the third week of its release.

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#Super30 biz at a glance...

Week 1: 75.85 cr

Week 2: 37.86 cr

Week 3: 17.94 cr

Total: 131.65 cr

India biz.

HIT.#Super30 benchmarks...

Crossed 50 cr: Day 3

100 cr: Day 10

125 cr: Day 17

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 2, 2019

Super 30is based on the life of renowned mathematician Anand Kumar, who coaches students from economically weak background every year to crack the entrance exams for IIT. The film has been directed by Vikas Bahl. Super 30 has been made tax-free in several states.

