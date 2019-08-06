Super 30 Box Office Collection Week 4: Hrithik Roshan's Film Becomes The Sixth Highest Grossing Hindi Film Of 2019

Hrithik Roshan in a still from Super 30. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is unstoppable at the box office. The Vikas Bahl-directed film is expected to cross the lifetime business of Zoya Akhtar's musical Gully Boy, featuring Ranveer Singh, tweeted Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. That's not it, Super 30 has also emerged as the sixth highest grossing film of 2019. The film collected Rs 85 lakhs on Monday and it has collected a whopping total of Rs 138.78 crore as of now. Sharing the film's box office report, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Super 30 will cross lifetime biz of Gully Boy today ... Will emerge sixth highest grossing Hindi film of 2019... [Week 4] Fri 96 lacs, Sat 2.10 cr, Sun 3.22 cr, Mon 85 lacs. Total: Rs 138.78 cr. India biz."

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Taran Adarsh shared the film's ranking in the list of the highest grossing Hindi films of 2019. As of now, Super 30 occupies the sixth spot on the list. Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh leads the list, while Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bharat are currently on the second and third spot, respectively. Akshay Kumar's Kesari and Ajay Devgn-led Total Dhamaal rank fourth and fifth on the list.

Super 30 opened to largely mixed reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2 stars out of 5 in his review for NDTV and he wrote: "Hrithik Roshan is horribly miscast in another botched Bollywood biopic that never gets its arithmetic right."

Super 30 is based on Anand Kumar's life, who coaches students from economically weaker sections for the entrance exams of the IITs.

