What Went Down At Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Dinner With Anand Kumar

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who played the role of mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30, hosted a dinner for Mr Kumar and his brother Pranav Kumar at his Mumbai residence on Friday. The 45-year-old actor shared photos from the fun-filled evening and revealed what went down at the party. In his tweet, Hrithik said he cherished Super 30 memories with Anand Kumar, thanking the Patna-based mathematician for sharing his story. "An evening filled with anecdotes, laughs and smiles as we reminisced and celebrated our Super 30 journey. Thank you, Anand sir and Pranav sir for making us a part of your lives and story," Hrithik tweeted. The dinner was also attended by Hrithik's parents Rakesh and Pinky Roshan and also Super 30 director Vikas Bahl.

An evening filled with anecdotes, laughs and smiles as we reminisced and celebrated our #Super30 journey. Thank you Anand Sir and Pranav Sir for making us a part of your lives and story. pic.twitter.com/fmW6a5NJhI — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 16, 2019

Sharing details of the evening, Hrithik said in a statement that Pinky Roshan, who never got a chance to meet Anand Kumar before, finally interacted with him: "It was a delightful evening. My mother has watched super 30 nine times in the theatres but never got the chance to meet Anand sir and his brother Pranav personally. Yesterday, we all sat and reminisced about the tough journey of Super 30 with smiles and laughter," reported news agency IANS.

Cherishing memories from the film's sets, Hrithik added: "Incidents and interactions that were devastating while shooting today seemed to make us laugh in victory. Good conversations over a good meal is the best way to celebrate anything and that's what we did yesterday."

Meanwhile, Anand Kumar shared his experience of getting to know Hrithik Roshan as a person: "I am very grateful for Hrithik Roshan and the whole team of Super 30 for bringing this story to the public. He is as amazing as a person as he is an actor, and I wouldn't have anyone else to play the role. After that, seeing him in War was mesmerising. The way he switched roles was shocking to say the least."

Super 30 is based on the real-life story of Anand Kumar, who coaches a batch of 30 students every year to prep them for the annual IIT entrance exams. Super 30, which released in July, is one of the highest grossing Hindi films of 2019.

