Hrithik Roshan Is Getting 'Nice Kick' From Success Of Super 30 And War Teaser

Hrithik Roshan in War. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 has collected over Rs 120 crore at the box offi The teaser of War received a thunderous response on social media War also stars Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor

Actor Hrithik Roshan said that between the commercial success of Super 30 and the thunderous response to the teaser of his upcoming film War, he is quite 'thrilled' and he's getting a 'nice kick out of it.' Speaking to Hindustan Times, Hrithik Roshan said, "I have been quite overwhelmed with the kind of reactions I have got. Unknowingly, the timing of it has been great. Having the teaser of War coming out close on the heels of Super 30 and people appreciating both the contrasting characters at the same time, is thrilling. I am getting a nice kick out of it."

Super 30 broke the box office jinx (of sorts) for Hrithik, who said that critical and commercial success of a film reaffirms an artiste's 'instincts and processes.' Hrithik, whose last few films (Mohenjo Daro and Kaabil) failed to spin decent box office numbers, told Hindustan Times, "Success does a lot of things. It is not just about box office numbers, the appreciation, and encouragement that the actor inside me is getting makes me feel that I was right and my instincts worked. And that's a very important emotion."

Super 30 is based on the life of educationist Anand Kumar and the film has collected over Rs 120 crore so far. However, Hrithik Roshan, 45, said that there were days when he too had apprehensions about the film. "There were days when I thought this film would never work and that maybe others were right while I had gone wrong. But at the same time, I was charged that I have felt a germ in the film, and I won't let go of that," he was quoted as saying.

Apart from War, which also features Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, Hrithik has Krrish 4 in the pipeline.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.