Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 17: Hrithik Roshan's Film 'Steady' On Third Monday, Makes Over Rs 127 Crore

Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur in a still from Super 30. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Super 30 crossed the Rs 125 crore mark on Monday The film's business was steady on Monday Super 30 opened in theaters 17 days ago

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, which is based on mathematician Anand Kumar's life, has collected Rs 127.32 crore within 17 days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh described the film's performance at the box office on Monday as "steady" as it garnered Rs 1.39 crore. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh also stated that the film is expected to cross the Rs 130-crore mark by the end of the week. Sharing the film's box office report, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Super 30 is steady on (third) Mon... Should cross Rs 130 cr by the end of Week 3... (Week 3) Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 4.47 cr, Sun 5.61 cr, Mon 1.39 cr. Total: Rs 127.32 cr. India biz."

#Super30 is steady on [third] Mon... Should cross 130 cr by the end of Week 3... [Week 3] Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 4.47 cr, Sun 5.61 cr, Mon 1.39 cr. Total: 127.32 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 30, 2019

On Monday, Taran Adarsh shared the film's progress report, in which he stated that the film had crossed the Rs 50-crore-mark within 3 days of its release. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone within 10 days and the Rs 125 crore mark on Day 17. Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#Super30 benchmarks...

Crossed 50 cr: Day 3

100 cr: Day 10

125 cr: Day 17

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2019

Super 30 opened to largely mixed reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2 stars out of 5 in his review for NDTV and he wrote: "Hrithik Roshan is horribly miscast in another botched Bollywood biopic that never gets its arithmetic right."

Vikas Bahl-directed Super 30had a decent start at the box office and it collected over Rs 11 crore on its opening day. Super 30 is based on Anand Kumar's life, who coaches students from economically weaker sections for the entrance exams of the IITs.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.