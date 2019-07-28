Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 16: Hrithik Roshan's Film 'Catches Speed,' Earns Over 120 Crore

Hrithik Roshan in a still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Super 30, which features Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur, "catches speed" on weekend as the film has managed to collect Rs. 4.47 crore on its sixteenth day, bringing the overall collections so far to Rs. 120.23 crore, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Sharing the film's box office performance, Taran Adarsh also stated that Super 30 will be able to cross Rs 130 crore without much effort. He also stated that the film might also touch the Rs 140 crore mark in the coming week. "#Super30 catches speed on [third] Saturday... Again, like previous weekend, the numbers record big jump [108.88%] on Saturday... Will comfortably cross Rs 130 crore, with chances of going [near-about] Rs 140 crore... [Week 3] Friday 2.14 crore, Saturday 4.47 crore. Total: Rs 120.32 crore. India business," wrote Taran Adarsh in his box office report.

Super 30 is a film based on the life of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains a batch of 30 students for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) entrance exam every year. It narrates the series of events, because of which Anand Kumar decided to educate talented students from underprivileged backgrounds so that they can crack entrance exam of IITs.

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave the film two stars out of five and wrote: "Super 30 renders the story of a change agent and his beneficiaries with unbearably ragged and broad strokes, in the bargain trivializing the scale and purpose of the hero's struggles."

Other than Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur, the film, which released on July 12, also features Aditya Shrivastava, Amit Sadh, Nandish Singh and Pankaj Tripathi.

