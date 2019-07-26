Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 14: Hrithik Roshan's Film Is Super Strong At Rs 113.17 Crore

Hrithik Roshan in a still from Super 30. (image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Super 30 collected Rs 3.03 crore on Thursday The film opened in theaters last week Super 30 has been made tax free in several states

Super 30, which opened at in theaters on last Friday, has collected Rs 113.71 crore at the box office, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which features Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, has been equally adept at maintaining a good box office record even during weekdays. The film garnered over Rs 3.03 crore on Thursday alone. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film has been performing exceptionally well, especially in the regions of Mumbai and Delhi, where it garnered Rs 35.13 crore and Rs 23.57 crore, respectively.

Taran Adarsh shared the film's box office report so far, on Twitter and he wrote: "Super30 shows its stamina in Week 2... Contribution from Mumbai [Rs 35.13 cr] and Delhi[Rs 23.57 cr] circuits is driving its biz... [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr, Mon 3.60 cr, Tue 3.34 cr, Wed 3.16 cr, Thu 3.03 cr. Total: Rs 113.71 cr. India biz."

#Super30 shows its stamina in Week 2... Contribution from #Mumbai [ 35.13 cr] and #DelhiUP [ 23.57 cr] circuits is driving its biz... [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr, Mon 3.60 cr, Tue 3.34 cr, Wed 3.16 cr, Thu 3.03 cr. Total: 113.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh shared the per week business of the film on social media. The film collected Rs 75.85 crore within the first week and Rs 37.86 crore in the second week. Take a look at the film's box office report so far:

#Super30 biz at a glance...

Week 1: 75.85 cr

Week 2: 37.86 cr

Total: 113.71 cr

India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2019

Super 30, which has been made tax-free in several states, showcases the life story of mathematician Anand Kumar, who coaches students from economically weak backgrounds for IIT entrance exams. The film has been directed by Vikas Bahl.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.