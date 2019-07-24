Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 12: Hrithik Roshan's Film 'Maintains Strong Grip' With Rs 107 Crore

Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan in a film still. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Super 30 has collected Rs 107 crore in 12 days Its based on the life of mathematician and educationist Anand Kumar Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi

Super 30, Hrithik Roshan's latest film, 'maintained a strong grip' at the ticket window and it's 'eyeing' Rs 113 crore box office target by the end of the second week, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film has collected Rs 107 crore in 12 days and it shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. "Super 30 is a hit... Maintains a strong grip in week 2... Eyes Rs 113 crore total by the end of two weeks... Week 2 (India business) total so far is Rs 107.52 crore," Taran Adarsh tweeted shortly after the film was declared tax-free in New Delhi.

Here's the updated box office report of Hrithik Roshan's Super 30:

#Super30 is a HIT... Maintains a strong grip in Week 2... Eyes 113 cr [+/-] total by the end of 2 weeks... [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr, Mon 3.60 cr, Tue 3.34 cr. Total: 107.52 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 24, 2019

On Wednesday, education minister Manish Sisodia tweeted that the Delhi government has made Super 30 tax-free so that 'it can inspire students and teachers in Delhi.' Hrithik Roshan replied, "Thank you Shri Manish Sisodia ji for considering us worthy of being a part of the nation builders team and announcing Super 30 tax-free in Delhi." Before Delhi, the film was declared tax-free in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Here's Hrithik's tweet exchange with Manish Sisodia:

Thank you Shri Manish Sisodia ji for considering us worthy of being a part of the nation builders team and announcing Super 30 tax - free in Delhi. https://t.co/wzY1QkR1iFpic.twitter.com/jj8GN1kteC — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 24, 2019

Super 30, also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi, is based on the life of educationist Anand Kumar, who mentors students form economically weaker sections for the entrance exam of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The film shows Anand's journey from the sought-after teacher of a top caching institute to the mentor of the underprivileged.

Super 30 received lukewarm reviews when it opened in cinemas on July 12.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.