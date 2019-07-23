Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan's Film 'Remains Strong' After 100 Crore Bounty

Super 30 box office collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

After crossing the Rs 100 crore-mark, Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan, remained strong at the box office, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The key contributing regions in the film's business are Mumbai, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, he added. "Super 30 remains strong on second Monday... Circuit-wise, Mumbai (Rs 32.55 crore) and Delhi-UP (Rs 21.39 crore) are key contributors, followed by Punjab (Rs 9.03 crore) and Mysore (Rs 6.45 crore)... Week 2 total (India business) for now is Rs 104.18 crore," tweeted Taran Adarsh. The film's business took a hit after Disney's live-action film The Lion King released on Friday - the film collected over Rs 60 crore in four days.

Super 30 is based on the life of mathematician and educationist Anand Kumar and it opened to lukewarm reviews on July 12.

Here's the updated box office report of Super 30:

#Super30 remains strong on [second] Mon... Circuit-wise, Mumbai [ 32.55 cr] and DelhiUP [ 21.39 cr] are key contributors, followed by Punjab [ 9.03 cr] and Mysore [ 6.45 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr, Mon 3.60 cr. Total: 104.18 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 23, 2019

Super 30 was made tax-free in Rajasthan and Bihar. Speaking about the film's success to news agency IANS, Hrithik Roshan said, "Students in school uniforms coming to cinemas on a Sunday, was big surprise for me. Such sights are not just delightful, but also inspiring for the performers and creators of a movie. I am sure, the entire team of Super 30 would feel blessed with this affection."

Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is based on Anand Kumar's journey as a mentor of meritorious students from the economically weaker sections, who aspire to crack the entrance exam of the Indian Institutes of India (IITs).

