The Lion King Box Office Collection Day 4: The Film 'Stays Solid' At Over Rs 62 Crore

The Lion King is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film, which opened in theaters on Friday, has collected Rs 62.65 crore within 4 days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film is expected to cross the Rs 80-crore-mark by the end of this week. The Lion Kinghad a great start at the box office as it collected Rs 11.06 crore on its opening day. The film was equally adept at performing well on weekday as well and it garnered Rs 7.90 crore on Monday alone.

Sharing the film's box office progress report so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: " The Lion King stays solid on Day 4... Should comfortably cross Rs 80 cr in Week 1... Weekend 2 (Sat and Sun) should witness an upswing again [like Weekend 1]... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr, Sun 24.54 cr, Mon 7.90 cr. Total: Rs 62.65 cr. India biz. All versions."

The Lion King opened to largely positive reviews from film critics. Saibal Chatterjee, gave the Hindi rendition of the film a three-star rating and praised Aryan Khan for his voice over as Simba. He wrote: "One takeaway from the Hindi dub of The Lion King: Aryan Khan sounds so much like SRK. He does a great job as the adult Simba but with not much humour written into a character that quickly ceases to be the fluffy, cuddly little creature of the early passages of the film, it is left to Shreyas Talpade and Sanjay Mishra to provide comic relief."

The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau is a remake of the 1994 Disney classic of the same name. Besides Hindi and English, the film also released in Tamil and Telugu in India.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan, Ashish Vidyarthy, Sanjay Mishra, Shreyas Talpade and Shernaz Patel have dubbed for the Hindi version of The Lion King.

