The Lion King Box Office Collection Day 3: Simba Makes Mufasa Proud With Over 54 Crore

The Lion King is roaring at the box office in India. Disney's new live-action offering, which released across 2,140 screens in India and in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, scored an impressive amount of over Rs 54 crore in its opening weekend, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "The Lion King sets the box office on fire. Proves all forecasts/predictions wrong, as biz crossesRs50 cr in 3 days... Trends much, much better than The Jungle Book [Rs 40.19 cr]... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr, Sun 24.54 cr. Total:Rs54.75 cr. India biz. All versions," Mr Adarsh wrote in her tweet.

The Lion King's opening weekend Rs 50 crore is actually the second Hollywood film in India to have achieved such a feat. Earlier this year, Avengers: Endgame had set the box office on fire with Rs 50 crore on each day. It is currently the highest earning film worldwide. "The Lion King is the second #Hollywood film to cross Rs 50 cr NBOC [opening weekend] in *2019*... Earlier, Avengers Endgame had set a new benchmark by collecting Rs 50 cr+ every single day: [Fri]Rs53.60 cr, [Sat]Rs52.20 cr, [Sun]Rs52.85 cr. India biz. All versions."

The Hindi version of The Lion King has particularly piqued the interest of Bollywood moviebuffs as Shah Rukh Khan voices the character of Mufasa while Aryan Khan voices Simba. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Aryan Khan sounds so much like SRK. He does a great job as the adult Simba."

Upon its release last Friday, The Lion King joined already-running films such as Kabir Singh, Article 15 and Super 30.

