The Lion King Box Office Collection Day 2: The Film Moves Closure To 50 Crore Mark

The Lion King is performing remarkably well at the box office as the film managed to earn over Rs 19 crore on its second day. The film, which opened in theaters on Friday, might as well cross the Rs 50 crore mark this weekend, stated Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh in his report. Sharing the film's box office performance so far, Taran Adarsh wrote: "#TheLionKing is remarkable on Day 2... As predicted, kids and families throng cinema halls, resulting in business hitting [near] optimum levels at places... Day 3 will be huge again... Eyes Rs 50 crore+ weekend... Friday 11.06 crore, Saturday 19.15 crore. Total: Rs 30.21 crore. India business. All versions."

#TheLionKing is remarkable on Day 2... As predicted, kids and families throng cinema halls, resulting in biz hitting [near] optimum levels at places... Day 3 will be huge again... Eyes Rs 50 cr+ weekend... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr. Total: Rs 30.21 cr. India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 21, 2019

In his report about the animated film's opening day performance, Taran Adarsh stated that The Lion King managed to perform even better than Spider Man: Far From Home. He wrote: "The Lion King roars... Opens in double digits on Day 1... Trends better than Spider Man: Far From Home [Day 1: Rs. 10.05 crore]... Business will witness an upturn on Day 2 and 3, when kids and families throng cineplexes... Friday Rs. 11.06 crore. India business. Gross BOC: Rs. 13.17 crore. All versions."

#TheLionKing roars... Opens in double digits on Day 1... Trends better than #SpiderManFarFromHome [Day 1: Rs 10.05 cr]... Biz will witness an upturn on Day 2 and 3, when kids and families throng cineplexes... Fri Rs 11.06 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: Rs 13.17 cr. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2019

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the Hindi rendition of The Lion King a 3 star out of four and wrote: "Watch The Lion King for the way it looks - there is much here to keep you hooked - if not for what it serves up by way of substance."

The Lion King is a remake of the 1994 animated Disney classic of the same name. Directed by Jon Favreau, the film released in India in four languages -Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and English. The Hindi version of the film has voice-overs by Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan, Ashish Vidyarthy, Sanjay Mishra, Shreyas Talpade and Shernaz Patel among others.

