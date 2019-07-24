The Lion King India Box Office Collection Day 5: Disney Film Roars At Rs 69 Crore, Eyes 80 Crore Target In Week 1

A still from The Lion King (courtesy taranadarsh)

Disney's live-action movie The Lion King has raked in as much as Rs 69 crore in five days of ticket sales, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Lion King opened across 2,140 screens in India releasing in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The live-action version is Jon Favreau's retelling of the 1994 animation classic and its box office numbers are proof that the new Lion King movie has earned a whole lot of love. After its Rs 69 crore, The Lion King is expected to close Week 1 with Rs 80 crore, Mr Adarsh said and added that a possible Rs 100 crore could be on the cards for The Lion King by the end of next week.

Here's what Mr Adarsh wrote in his evaluation tweet: "The Lion King remains in form on weekdays... Trends better than most Hindi biggies... Rs 80 cr+ total in Week 1 seems certain... Should cross Rs 100 cr in Weekend 2... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr, Sun 24.54 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 7.02 cr. Total: Rs 69.67 cr. India biz. All versions."

In a statement ahead of the film's release, Jon Favreau said he had to tread with caution in his recreation of the classic: "It's such a beloved property. Disney has had tremendous success with the original animated version and then the Broadway musical. I knew that I had to be very careful with it. I felt a tremendous responsibility not to screw it up."

The Hindi version of The Lion King features Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan as voice-over artistes for Mufasa and Simba. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Aryan Khan sounds so much like SRK. He does a great job as the adult Simba."

